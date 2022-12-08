Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,410 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Vision were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $40.11 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

