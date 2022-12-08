Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 37,812 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 871.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

