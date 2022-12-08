Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 46,206 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares in the company, valued at $142,324,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $521,080.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,968.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,636,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $71,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,324,561.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,004,333 shares of company stock worth $84,219,196. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

