Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 55,450 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVIS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

