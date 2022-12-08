Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 22,300 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.