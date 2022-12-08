Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,510 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

CARG opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.18 million. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

