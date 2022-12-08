Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

