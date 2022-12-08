Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 3,397.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 189,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,011,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

