Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 420.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.51.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

