Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Envestnet by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet Company Profile

NYSE:ENV opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.