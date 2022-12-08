Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,308,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,323,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368,069 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Price Performance

Olaplex Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

