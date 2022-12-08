Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 203,800 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.