Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 297,198 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.85.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

