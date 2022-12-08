Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $282,000 Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.