Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $292,000 Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Trading Down 1.5 %

GRTS opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 630.32% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.