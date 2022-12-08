Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $366,000 Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after buying an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $17,472,000. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $11,483,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Insider Activity

OSH stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,761,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,496 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

