Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $381,000 Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty Price Performance

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.02.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.