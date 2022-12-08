Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $464,000 Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 9,467.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,188 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 326,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 161,299 shares during the period.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

