Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $491,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 265.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4,871.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

