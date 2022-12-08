Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $515,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE HASI opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

