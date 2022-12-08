Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $543,000 Holdings in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Imago BioSciences were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 182.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 827.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 55,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

