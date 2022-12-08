Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $599,000 Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $338.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.28. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $36,754.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,100.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 63,307 shares of company stock valued at $251,959 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.