Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $633,000 Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

