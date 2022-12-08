Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $110,141. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

