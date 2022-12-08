Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $431,000 in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $98,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 414,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,595,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 0.54. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

