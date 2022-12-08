Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Karat Packaging Price Performance

In other news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,326,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,326,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan Yu purchased 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $308,516.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,393,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,210,440.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,050 shares of company stock valued at $683,811 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $261,180. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Karat Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

