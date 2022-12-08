Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.95.
Karat Packaging Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.
Karat Packaging Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
