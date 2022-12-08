Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $24,363,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 243.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 107.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 12.4 %

BYND stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $994.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $262,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

