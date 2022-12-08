Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESAB opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

