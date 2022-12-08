Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,920 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

