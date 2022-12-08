Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,240 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

