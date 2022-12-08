Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 6,655 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 18.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.