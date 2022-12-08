Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SiTime were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SiTime by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SiTime by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,244 shares of company stock worth $715,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

