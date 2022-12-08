Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

SI opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $699.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

