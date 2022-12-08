Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies
In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $711,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Luminar Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.