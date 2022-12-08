Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $711,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

