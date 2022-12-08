Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Stock Up 0.0 %

Roku stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $266.05. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

