Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.