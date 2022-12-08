Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 124,469 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,469 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

