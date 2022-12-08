Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,505 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 60.41%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.