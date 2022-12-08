Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,048 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

