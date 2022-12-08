Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,263 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Duolingo by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,924 in the last 90 days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUOL opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

