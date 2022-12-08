Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,457 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $6,150,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRT. Barclays boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

