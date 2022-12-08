Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,202 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 35,202 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 30.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $4,888,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 116.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,769. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

