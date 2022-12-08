Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

