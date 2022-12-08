Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $196,000 Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.23. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,351 in the last three months.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

