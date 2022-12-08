Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $228,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tellurian by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tellurian

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.