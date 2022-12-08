Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $438,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Matterport Stock Performance
MTTR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
