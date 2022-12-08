Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $438,000 Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,874. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTTR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.