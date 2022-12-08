Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CNCE opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

