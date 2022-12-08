Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 33.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

Macerich stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.