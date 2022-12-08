Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enviva were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,382,000 after buying an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $37,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $29,740,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, with a total value of $155,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

