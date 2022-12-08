EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.63.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EQT by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 265,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $20,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.